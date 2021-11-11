District 5 Cottage Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Collects Over 28 Tons of Debris

Escambia County collected and disposed of approximately 28 tons of debris during the District 5 Cottage Hill Neighborhood Cleanup recently. The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies.

The cleanup resulted in the collection of 21.25 tons of debris, 5.6 tons of yard waste, just over a ton of household hazardous waste, and 432 tires.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department.

Pictured: A Cottage Hill Cleanup. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



