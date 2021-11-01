District 5 Cantonment, Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Collects Over 21.5 Tons of Debris

Escambia County collected and disposed of approximately 24 tons (48,000 pounds) of debris during the District 5 Cantonment and Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup recently, as part of the county’s ongoing effort to help keep local neighborhoods and communities clean and safe. The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies.

The cleanup resulted in the collection of 21.58 tons of debris. That included 3.48 tons of yard waste, 700 pounds of household hazardous waste, 48 gallons of paint and 264 tires.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department.

Pictured: A Cantonment and Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.