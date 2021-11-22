Cooler Weather Ahead; Breezy Monday, Low In The 30s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.