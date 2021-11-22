Cooler Weather Ahead; Breezy Monday, Low In The 30s

November 22, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 