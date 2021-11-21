Cold Front Brings Chance Of Showers By Sunday Night
November 21, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
