Cold Front Brings Chance Of Showers By Sunday Night

November 21, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

