Century Seeks $1.8 Million For New Water Meters, System Interconnects To Central Water Works

The Town of Century is seeking nearly $18 million in legislative funding for two water projects.

The town is seeking just over $1.3 million to replace all of their existing water meters, moving from a manual read system to a radio reporting system. The funding would be used to purchase new meters, software and hardware for the radio system. Century sought funding for the project from the legislature last year, but was not approved.

The town is also asking for a $493,125 appropriation for two new interconnections between their water system and Central Water Works. Interconnects between the two waters systems would be on Highway 4 near Williams Street and State Line Road. The connections would provide a backup water supply in the event of a failure of some portion of Century’s system. A similar crossover was installed last year between Century’s water system and Central to provide a secondary water source for the Century Correctional Institution, but not the rest of the town.

Escambia County state legislative delegation will hold a public hearing on local request on Tuesday, December 7, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Pensacola State College Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at 1000 College Boulevard in Pensacola.

Pictured: Water flows into the Century Correctional Institution in May 2020 following the failure of a Century water well. A permanent interconnect between the Century and Central water system now provides a backup for the prison, but not the rest of the town. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.