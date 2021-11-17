Cantonment Man Gets 30 Years For Armed Home Invasion Robbery Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Mother

A Cantonment man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in state prison for a 2020 home invasion robbery.

Lloyd Christopher Lister must serve a minimum mandatory 10 years under Florida’s 10-20-Life law under the sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Linda Nobles. He was convicted of home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment with a firearm and grand theft auto by an Escambia County jury.

On December 20, 2020, the victim told deputies she had been inside her residence in the 400 block of Forrest Street with her daughter Autumn Lee Beede when she stepped out to smoke. A few minutes later, Beede came back into the residence followed by a white male holding a handgun while wearing a hoodie, gloves and mask on his face, according to an arrest report.

The victim said the male suspect put the gun to her head, covered her face, zip-tied her wrists together and tied her feet with an extension cord. She was placed in a bathroom, and the door was tied shut with an extension cord. She was in the bathroom about 30 minutes before she could escape.

According to the ECSO, the victim stated the male said, “Don’t turn around or I will shoot you and ma’am, I don’t want to do that.”

As the masked man continued making demands, the victim and her daughter recognized his voice to be that of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Lloyd Lister.

The victim discovered her 2019 Kia Sorento was missing, along with her phone and a wallet containing a debit card, cash and checkbook. She called her credit union and discovered there were already unsuccessful attempts to use the debit card at an ATM inside a Tom Thumb on East Nine Mile Road, and the card had been used for a $139.07 purchase at Winn Dixie on Nine Mile Road. In a follow-up investigation, deputies obtained video surveillance of Beede and Lister using the victim’s debit card at both locations.

The ECSO said the victim made positive identification of both suspects from the videos.

Beede was convicted in September of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft auto and petit theft. She must successfully complete a drug court program. She was sentenced to eight months community control to be followed with 20 months probation.