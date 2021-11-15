10,000 Pound Food Giveaway In Cantonment Tuesday Afternoon

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a 10,000 pound food giveaway Tuesday afternoon.

The food distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required. (Note: Nearby Louis Street is closed between Washington and Lincoln streets for construction.)

Pictured Volunteers from Ascend Cares assisted with a 10,000 pound food giveaway in August at Carver Park in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.