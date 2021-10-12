Warm, Sunny And Dry Weather Continues
October 12, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
