Warm, Sunny And Dry Weather Continues

October 12, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

