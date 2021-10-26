Volunteers Needed For Escambia County Extension Council

Escambia County is seeking residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Extension Council for zones 1, 3, 7, 9 and 11.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Extension Council, who meet the requirements noted in the job description below, are asked to submit an information sheet and letter indicating their desire to serve by 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Info sheets and letters should be submitted via email to shendrix@ufl.edu or by mail to: Susan Hendrix, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment, FL 32533.

The zones are as follows:

Zone 1 – North of intersection at Highway 164 and Highway 97

Zone 3 – Tungoil Road to Gibson Road

Zone 7 – Nine Mile Road to Kingsfield Road

Zones 9 & 11 – At large