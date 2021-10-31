Traffic Alerts: What To Expect This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County



Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Emergency Lane Closure at B Street – Motorists can expect lane closures through Sunday, Oct 31 as crews perform emergency roadway operations.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews replace the southbound portion of the structure. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5 to allow crews to mobilize materials and equipment.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures between the following locations as crews perform median improvements and install poles for pedestrian traffic signals.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road ( S.R. 297) – Drivers will encounter temporary intermittent shifts to allow crews to pave turn lanes, side streets, driveways, and the on- and off-ramps to I-10. Access to all businesses will be maintained, traffic flaggers and signage will be in place to direct traffic.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers can expect the following construction related traffic impacts: Nighttime intermittent lane closures and shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 northbound on-ramp and U.S. 29 southbound off-ramp at the Nine Mile Road interchange may be reduced to a single lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Signage will be in place and traffic flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

Drivers can expect the following construction related traffic impacts:

Santa Rosa County