Tate Volleyball’s Dig Pink Game Beats Fundraising Goal To Support Breast Cancer Research

Tate Aggies Volleyball beat their fundraising goal in a Dig Pink match Thursday night for the Side-Out Foundation and breast cancer research.

A final total was not immediately available, but at last count over $2,400 was raised.

The Lady Aggies also beat Pensacola High 3-1 in four sets. Tate defeated PHS 26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

