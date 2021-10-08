Tate Volleyball’s Dig Pink Game Beats Fundraising Goal To Support Breast Cancer Research

October 8, 2021

Tate Aggies Volleyball beat their fundraising goal in a Dig Pink match Thursday night for the Side-Out Foundation and breast cancer research.

A final total was not immediately available, but at last count over $2,400 was raised.

The Lady Aggies also beat Pensacola High 3-1 in four sets. Tate defeated PHS 26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Crystal Tolbert, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 