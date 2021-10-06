Tate Volleyball Hosting Dig Pink Game Thursday To Support Breast Cancer Research

Tate High School Volleyball will host a Dig Pink match Thursday to support the Side-Out Foundation.

The match against Pensacola High School will take place at 6 p.m. in the Fryman Gym. Admission for the event will be $5 and can be purchased through GoFan.

Side-Out dedicates the majority of donations to their own metastatic breast cancer research. In addition to research, Side-Out allocates a portion of their funds to high-quality support services for cancer patients and their families, as well as college scholarships for students.

To make a donation, click or tap here.