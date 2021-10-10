Sunshine, Middle 80s For Your Sunday
October 10, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
