Sunshine, Middle 80s For Your Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.