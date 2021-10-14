Sunny And Warm Today; Showers Friday Night Before It Turns A Bit Cooler

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.