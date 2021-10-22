Sunny And Drier Weather Through The Weekend

October 22, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

