Sunny And Drier Weather Through The Weekend
October 22, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
