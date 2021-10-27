Severe Storms Wednesday Night Into Early Thursday Morning

A strong cold front will move through the North Escambia area late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, bringing a chance of severe storms. The storms may include damaging wind or possibly a few tornadoes. By daybreak Thursday, the storms are forecast to have exited the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.