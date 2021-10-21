Rain Chance For Thursday, Dry Weather Returns Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm. Otherwise partly sunny at times, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.