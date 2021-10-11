Mostly Sunny, Middle 80s To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.