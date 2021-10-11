Mostly Sunny, Middle 80s To Begin The Week
October 11, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
