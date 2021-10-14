Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall To Lowest Level Since July

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County have fallen to their lowest level since July 22.

On September 22, there were 158 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. That compares to 127 two weeks ago and 284 one month ago.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphics: City of Pensacola.