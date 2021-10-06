Flash Flood Threat Continues Today
October 6, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
