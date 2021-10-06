Flash Flood Threat Continues Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.