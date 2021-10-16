Fall Weather Returns With A North Wind, Cooler Temperatures

October 16, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

