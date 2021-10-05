Escambia Tax Collector Marcus Pointe Office Down Due To System Issues

The Escambia County Tax Collector Marcus Pointe Office has been down since Friday afternoon due to system issues.

“A truck hit a pole and pulled down a fiber line that supports the office. The break has been located and repairs are ongoing,” Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said late Tuesday morning.

He said the Marcus Pointe Office on W Street is slowly opening on a backup system for limited services, but title and registration services are not available.

All other offices are operating normally.