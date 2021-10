Escambia Tax Collector Marcus Pointe Office Back Open

After being down for most of a week due to a cut fiber optic cable, the Escambia County Tax Collector Marcus Pointe Office is back up and running.

Last Friday, a truck hit a poke and pulled down a fiber line that supports the office. Wednesday night, Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said repairs and complete and office will be open Thursday.

All other office remained open during the period.