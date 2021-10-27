Escambia County Seeks Volunteer for Planning Board Appointment
October 27, 2021
The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Planning Board.
At-large members serve a two-year term of office and attend one meeting per month (generally the first Tuesday of the month). Meetings are generally from 8:30 a.m. to no later than noon; however, occasionally may go beyond noon depending upon the agenda. No travel is involved unless the Planning Board members decide to view a particular property for informational purposes. Financial disclosure is required.
Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Planning Board to begin serving in January are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Wednesday, November. 10. Letters and resumes should be submitted to Rachel Whitmire; 3363 West Park Place; Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to rwhitmire@myescambia.com.
Comments