Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Today
October 20, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
