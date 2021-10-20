Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Today

October 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

