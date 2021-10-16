Alleged Triggerman In Ladarius Clardy Murder Is Now Behind Bars

October 16, 2021

The alleged triggerman in the murder of football standout Ladarius Clardy is now in the Escambia County Jail.

Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. is being held without bond on multiple charges including first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Jenkins, 21, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday night after reportedly turning himself in.

Authorities are still searching for Timothy Knight Jr., 20, and Terrell Taquez Parker, 23, are wanted for principal first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder.

Amos Dehontiguan Snowden Jr. and his brother Da’Quavion Snowden, Jr. are both charged with first degree principal to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was shot and found dead in a vehicle crash. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive about 1 a.m. on July 1.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any Knight or Parker is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620, Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP, or 911.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 