Sunny Skies, Upper 80s On This September 11

September 11, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast on this September 11th:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 