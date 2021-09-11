Sunny Skies, Upper 80s On This September 11

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast on this September 11th:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.