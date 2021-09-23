Register By Friday To Participate In Northview Homecoming Parade

September 23, 2021

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will take place Friday, October 1.

The parade will travel from Bratt Elementary School to Highway 4 to Northview High School. Line up will be at 12:30 p.m., and the parade will roll at 1 p.m.

Entries are being accepted through Friday, September 24; there is no cost to participate. For more information and a registration form, click or tap here.

There are some changes to homecoming parade traditions this year due to COVID-19 restrictions:

  • There will be no homecoming pep rally following the parade.
  • Only school floats will enter the Northview campus. No one else will be allowed.
  • No pork sandwiches/meals or other food/drinks will be sold.
  • There will be no Kona Ice
  • Students will return to seventh period following the parade

Pictured: The 2019 Northview High School homecoming parade. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 