Police: Murder Victim’s Body Is Not Under Highway 29 Bridge

Authorities have ruled out the underside of a bridge on the state line as the location of the body of a Pensacola murder victim.

Law enforcement and NorthEscambia.com received numerous tips about a putrid smell coming from under the Highway 29 bridge between Century and Flomaton. About a half dozen railroad tracks are under the bridge, headed into a CSX railyard that sits just inside Alabama.

The smell led members of the public to believe that an accused murderer may have dumped the body of 40-year old Latonya Antionette Baxter under the bridge.

Authorities tell us the area has been checked, and the smell is actually a product recently sprayed on railroad ties to preserve them. NorthEscambia.com reached out to CSX late Tuesday afternoon for more information, but did not immediately hear back.

Pensacola Police Department investigators believe Baxter was murdered by her roommate, 38-year old Giles Curt Jones, who dumped her body somewhere in the Century area on September 11. His gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag #45BAFU was spotted on camera headed north at 12:19 p.m. before returning south at 3:09 p.m. During that time, police say he took a photo on his phone of an obviously deceased Baxter.

Jones has been charged with first degree murder.

Monday and Tuesday, multiple agencies were acting on a tip as they searched an area on Highway 168 near Bratt, not far from Northview High School, for the body. Northing was found.

Pictured top: A CSX train in a railyard in Flomaton, along the Alabama-Florida state line. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.