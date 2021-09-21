Searchers Return To Bratt Looking For Body Of Murdered Pensacola Woman

Authorities were back in Bratt Tuesday morning, searching an area less than two miles from Northview High School for the body of a murdered Pensacola woman.

Giles Curt Jones, 38, was charged with first degree murder for the death of 40-year old Latonya Antionette Baxter. She was reported missing by her daughter on September 12, the day after his vehicle was confirmed to be in Century.

Acting on a tip from the public, officers from the Pensacola Police Department, assisted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, were on 4-wheelers and on foot Monday afternoon searching areas along Highway 168 east of Pine Barren Road. Nothing was found.

The search continued Tuesday morning with the Pensacola Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, KlaasKIDS, and a drone from the Flomaton Police Department.

For a photo gallery from Tuesday’s search, click or tap here.

The drone located one area of interest north of Highway 168, but when searchers reached the area on foot they found rocks and dirt that were not suspicious. Nothing else was found, and the search was called off for the day.

A picture of an obviously deceased Baxter was found on Jones’ phone, according to Pensacola Police. The photo was taken at 1:54 on Saturday, September 11. About noon that day, Jones’ gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag #45BAFU was captured on camera northbound on Highway 29 in Century. The vehicle headed back south on Highway 29 through Century about 3 p.m.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood said the department is asking anyone with trail or game cameras in the North Escambia area to check them for anything suspicious, especially during the day on September 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

For additional details about the murder and photos from Monday, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.