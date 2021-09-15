Need Free Sand Due To Forecasted Heavy Rain? Here’s Where To Find It Today.

Due to forecasted heavy rain from now Tropical Depression Nicholas, Escambia County has made sand available at several locations.

The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 Highway 4, Bratt

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297A

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School -available on northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags are usually available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.