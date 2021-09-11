Friday Night Football Scoreboard
September 11, 2021
Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores:
FLORIDA
- West Florida 44, Tate 0 [Story, photo gallery...]
- Gulf Breeze 50, Northview 33 [Story, photo gallery...]
- Pace 38, Pensacola 13
- Walton 55, Jay 17
- Cairo (GA) 21, Escambia 7
- Pensacola Catholic 29, St. Stanislaus (MS) 14
- Milton 18, Navarre 13
- Pine Forest (Bye week)
- Washington (Bye week)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 43, Wilcox Academy 0
- Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill 10
- Mobile Christian 29, W.S. Neal 14
- T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16
- Escambia County (Atmore) (Bye week)
Pictured: West Florida High defeated Tate Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo click to enlarge.
