Friday Night Football Scoreboard

September 11, 2021

Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores:

FLORIDA

  • West Florida 44, Tate 0 [Story, photo gallery...]
  • Gulf Breeze 50, Northview 33 [Story, photo gallery...]
  • Pace  38, Pensacola 13
  • Walton 55, Jay 17
  • Cairo (GA) 21, Escambia 7
  • Pensacola Catholic 29, St. Stanislaus (MS) 14
  • Milton 18, Navarre 13
  • Pine Forest (Bye week)
  • Washington (Bye week)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 43, Wilcox Academy 0
  • Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill 10
  • Mobile Christian 29, W.S. Neal 14
  • T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16
  • Escambia County (Atmore) (Bye week)

Pictured: West Florida High defeated Tate Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo click to enlarge.

