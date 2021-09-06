6A Gulf Breeze Tops 1A Northview 50-33 (With Photo Gallery)

September 11, 2021

The visiting Northview Chiefs fell to the Gulf Breeze Dolphins 50-33 Friday night.

The 1A Chiefs took an early 3-0 lead over the 6A Dolphins, but the advantage did not last long. By halftime, Gulf Breeze was up 21-3.

Junior quarterback Kaden Odom connected with Jesse Hughes for a 50-yard touchdown. With a good two-point conversion, the score was 29-19. Odom later found junior Jamarkus Jefferson  for a 54-yard touchdown to make it 43-26.

The Northview Chiefs (1-2) will Host the Escambia Academy Cougars (4-0) next Friday night at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

For more photos, click here.

Photos by Emma Gilmore for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

