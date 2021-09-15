DeSantis Wants To End FSA School Testing, Switch To ‘Progress Monitoring’

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday s announced a legislative proposal that will eliminate the common-core based, end-of-year, high-stakes Florida Statewide Assessment (FSA) in classrooms across the state.

Instead, he wants the state to create a “progress monitoring” standard called the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T) plan. By creating the F.A.S.T. Plan, Florida will become the first state in the nation to fully implement progress monitoring instead of end-of-year standardized testing, and fully eliminate common core.

“This is going to be more student friendly. This is going to be more teacher friendly. This is going to be more parent friendly,” DeSantis said. “This is a big deal.”

“Florida’s education focus should be students’ growth and how we restore the conversation between parents and teachers in support of students’ growth,” DeSantis added. “In this final step to eradicate Common Core from our assessments, our administration is implementing the lessons learned from progress monitoring both during the state’s recovery and from our districts and schools that were already showing how we can better support students reaching their own unique growth goals.”

DeSantis made the announcement with Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at High Point Elementary School in Clearwater, which is already using the progress monitoring approach. At the school, every student is considered to come from an economically disadvantaged family. They used progress monitoring tools throughout the 2020-2021 school year to make actionable decisions in real time, and the school was able to make a turnaround from a D to a C grade.

“We started by creating more flexible pathways to teacher certifications, elevating the profession through massively increasing minimum compensation, providing relief to our teachers who kept education going throughout our recovery and across-the-board increasing our focus on professional development and instructional supports,” Corcoran said. “Florida is now taking the next great step — using what many districts and schools have already proven to be true — that progress monitoring is a school accountability system that puts great information in the hands of our teachers, early and meaningfully, so they can drive students’ growth.”

DeSantis said the plan will reduce testing stress with much shorter tests in the fall, winter and spring that will inform students, teachers and parents about students’ growth, rather than a single lengthy end-of-year assessment that halts learning and leaves zero opportunity for improvement.

In addition, the governor said schools will reduce testing time an average of 75% through progress monitoring, increasing time for teaching and providing more timely, usable feedback to help students reach their unique goals.

Additional details are in the graphic below, which was provided by the Governor’s Office: