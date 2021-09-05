Blue Wahoos Pitching Critical in 2-0 Win Over The Biscuits

One batter in, Pensacola has a 1-0 lead. Nine innings later, the Blue Wahoos had their fourth shutout of the season.

Pensacola’s pitching had all they needed thanks to Kameron Misner’s leadoff homer as the Wahoos shutout the Montgomery Biscuits 2-0 on Saturday night at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Jeff Lindgren (W, 5-8) continued to dominant run of form with five shutout innings in his 18th start of the season. After the Biscuits had runners in scoring position in the first three innings, Lindgren wriggled out of trouble and ultimately stranded seven batters throughout the course of his start.

Offensively, the Blue Wahoos needed two pitches to take the lead. Alex Valverde (L, 2-4) surrendered a no-doubter to right off the bat of Misner for his first career Double-A home run. It was the first leadoff home run since former Wahoos and current Minnesota Twin Alex Kirilloff homered to begin the 2019 Southern League South Division Championship Series against Biloxi on September 7th, 2019.

In the top of third J.D. roped a one-out single, which extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Misner reached later on an error from Xavier Edwards before both runners advanced on a groundout from JJ Bleday. Orr doubled the Wahoos lead when he scored on a wild pitch, winning the footrace to the plate over Valverde.

With Pensacola leading 2-0 after Lindgren’s five innings, the bullpen dominated the rest of the way. Cody Carroll fired two more shutout innings and struck out three along the way. Matt Pobereyko pitched a scoreless eighth inning. In the ninth, the Blue Wahoos brought in Colton Hock (S, 17) for the second night in a row. After yielding a leadoff single, Hock retired the next three, including the final two batters via the strikeout.

Pensacola now leads the series 3-2, and trails Montgomery by 1.0 game for the second and final playoff spot. LHP Antonio Velez (1-0, 1.50) will get the start in the finale for the Blue Wahoos. He will be opposed by RHP Jack Labosky (0-4, 4.76).