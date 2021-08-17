Sunshine And Scattered Showers – Typical Summer Pattern Returns

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.