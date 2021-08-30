Rest Of Today: Storms, Wind, Possible Flash Flooding, Tornadoes Possible

There is a tornado watch, flash flood watch and wind advisory in effect for the North Escambia area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with tornadoes until late afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Tonight: Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Tuesday: Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.