Portion Of I-10 Westbound Closed In Santa Rosa Due To Fuel Spill

August 30, 2021

A portion of I-10 westbound is closed in Santa Rosa County due to a fuel spill

I-10 westbound in Santa Rosa County is closed from Exit 31 (Milton) to Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd) due to the fuel spill. Authorities say to seek an alternate route and use caution when approaching the area.

It is not known how long the closure will be in effect.

A vehicle traveling that part of the interstate was leaking diesel fuel causing slick conditions.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 