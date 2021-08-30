Portion Of I-10 Westbound Closed In Santa Rosa Due To Fuel Spill

A portion of I-10 westbound is closed in Santa Rosa County due to a fuel spill

I-10 westbound in Santa Rosa County is closed from Exit 31 (Milton) to Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd) due to the fuel spill. Authorities say to seek an alternate route and use caution when approaching the area.

It is not known how long the closure will be in effect.

A vehicle traveling that part of the interstate was leaking diesel fuel causing slick conditions.