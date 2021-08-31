Nancy Hargrave

Nancy Hargrave passed away on August 28, 2021 at the age of 69. She was born in Gurdon, AR to Warren and Arline Bones. She graduated from Gurdon High School and Ouachita Baptist University. Nancy married Bobby Hargrave in 1973. She lived in many places as a Navy wife – ranging from Maine to the Philippines. While in Hawaii, they had two sons, Paul and Mark Hargrave. After a career in the Navy, Bobby and Nancy returned to Cantonment, FL where they made their home.

She was a member of Olive Baptist Church. Her faith in the Lord made her resilient. She loved cooking, sewing, going to Pilates and watching SEC football. She loved listening to music, playing piano, and collecting dolls and bears. But most of all, Nancy loved the people around her.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at a memorial service at Faith Chapel North in Cantonment, FL, Thursday, September 2, at 1pm. Burial services will be held at a later date (TBD) in Gurdon, Arkansas.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with the arrangements.