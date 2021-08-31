Nancy Hargrave

August 31, 2021

Nancy Hargrave passed away on August 28, 2021 at the age of 69. She was born in Gurdon, AR to Warren and Arline Bones. She graduated from Gurdon High School and Ouachita Baptist University. Nancy married Bobby Hargrave in 1973. She lived in many places as a Navy wife – ranging from Maine to the Philippines. While in Hawaii, they had two sons, Paul and Mark Hargrave. After a career in the Navy, Bobby and Nancy returned to Cantonment, FL where they made their home.

She was a member of Olive Baptist Church. Her faith in the Lord made her resilient. She loved cooking, sewing, going to Pilates and watching SEC football. She loved listening to music, playing piano, and collecting dolls and bears. But most of all, Nancy loved the people around her.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at a memorial service at Faith Chapel North in Cantonment, FL, Thursday, September 2, at 1pm. Burial services will be held at a later date (TBD) in Gurdon, Arkansas.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with the arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 