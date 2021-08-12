Man Wanted For Catalytic Converter Thefts

August 12, 2021

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the Pensacola Area.

Westley David Dyal,  also known as Westley Ryal, age 31, is is wanted for burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

He may be driving a 2005 silver Dodge Durango pictured below.

Anyone having information Dyal’s whereabouts should call Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1901, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 