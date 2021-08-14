Increasing Tropical Rain Chances Through The Weekend

August 14, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

