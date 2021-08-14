Fred Headed Toward The Panhandle

August 14, 2021

The forecast track for Fred has shifted slightly west, possibly meaning more local impacts. Additional changes in the forecast path are possible.

Fred will near the Florida panhandle by Monday. Fred continues to experience some westerly wind shear, which will hamper strengthening in the near term. Fred will be a lopsided system when it moves through the eastern Gulf with the majority of the rain and impacts on the east side of the center.

No local impacts are expected through at least Sunday morning. If the center remains east of the area, impacts to our area will be minimal. There is the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds across coastal Alabama and northwest Florida and a little further inland into in the late Sunday into Monday time frame if the center tracks closer to the local area. The risk for rip currents increases this weekend thru early next week. Surf will build to 3-5 ft across northwest Florida through Monday.

The latest information is in the graphics above and below. We will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 