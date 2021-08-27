I-10 Wrong Way Driver Enters Plea To DUI Manslaughter, DUI Bodily Injury

A wrong-way driver entered plea for the death of a man on I-10 in Escambia County early the morning of June 20, 2020.

Theresa Bernadette King entered a no contest plea to DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury. King, age 47 of McKinney, Texas, remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond awaiting a sentencing hearing on October 28.

The Florida Highway Patrol said King was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when her SUV collided head on with a sedan driven by a 25-year old male from Theodore, Alabama. The vehicles collided head on about 1:30 a.m. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in sedan, a 34-year old male from Theodore, was extricated and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Prosecutors said an open bottle of wine was located on the floorboard of King’s vehicle. Her blood alcohol level was 0.132, well above the legal limit of 0.08. Additionally, prosecutors said the prescription drug alprazolam (Xanax) was found in her system.

King faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.