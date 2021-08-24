Hot, Steamy, Showers And Thunderstorms. It’s Just August Being August.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.