Hot, Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms On The Weather Menu For Sunday
August 22, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
