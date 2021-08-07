Here Are The School Supply Lists For Escambia County Schools

Here are the school supply lists for Escambia County.

Florida’s sales tax holiday is continuing through August 9. Most school supplies and clothing are tax exempt, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

For a printable elementary school list, click here.

For a printable middle school list, click here.

All elementary and middle schools in Escambia County have the same core supply list, including some optional items. Additional wish list items may listed on individual school or PTA sites, including social media. High schools do not have a general supply list.

RELATED STORY: Here’s The List Of Adjusted Start And Dismissal Times For Escambia County Schools

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Headphones are not required, however, they are recommended for all grade levels.

Kindergarten

Crayons — 4 (24-count packs)

Scissors — 1 pair blunt tip

Glue sticks — 12

Glue — 2 (4-ounce bottles)

Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 2 (solid colors)

Plastic school box — 1

Spiral notebooks — 3 wide ruled

Dry erase markers — 4

Copy paper — 2 reams (white)

Pink erasers — 2

Yellow wooden pencils — 24 (No. 2, sharpened)

Headphones (recommended)

Facial tissue (optional)

Colored pencils (optional)

Colored markers (optional)

Antibacterial wipes (optional)

Quart or gallon Ziplock bags (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

First grade

Crayons — 4 (24-count packs)

Scissors — 1 pair blunt tip

Glue sticks — 6

Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)

Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 2 with pockets and prongs

Plastic school box — 1

Spiral notebooks — 2 wide ruled

Dry erase markers — 4

Copy paper — 2 reams (white)

Eraser caps — 1 package

Pink erasers — 4

Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened

Headphones (recommended)

Facial tissue (optional)

Highlighters (optional)

Washable markers (optional)

Antibacterial wipes (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

Second grade

Crayons — 3 packs (24-count packs)

Scissors — 1 pair

Glue sticks — 6

Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)

Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 4 with pockets and prongs and in solid colors

Plastic school box — 1

Spiral notebooks — 3 wide ruled

Notebook paper — 1 pack wide ruled

Copy paper — 2 reams (white)

Pink erasers — 4

Eraser caps — 2 packages

Yellow wooden pencils — 48 count No. 2, sharpened

Headphones (recommended)

Facial tissue (optional)

Dry erase markers (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

Highlighters (optional)

Antibacterial wipes (optional)

Colored pencils (optional)

Third grade

Crayons — 2 (24-county packs)

Scissors — 1 pair

Glue sticks — 6

Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)

Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 5 with pockets and prongs and in solid colors

Plastic school box or zippered pouch — 1

Composition notebooks — 2

Notebook paper — 2 packs wide ruled

Copy paper — 2 reams white

Pink erasers — 2

Eraser caps — 3 packages

Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened

Headphones (recommended)

Dry erase markers (optional)

Highlighters (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

Facial tissue (optional)

Antibacterial wipes (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

Fourth grade

Crayons — 2 (24-count packs)

Colored pencils — 1 (12-count pack)

Glue sticks — 4

Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)

Scissors — 1 pair

Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 1 of each color: yellow, red, blue, green, purple, orange and with pockets and prongs

Composition notebooks — 4

Notebook paper — 2 wide ruled

Cap erasers — 24

Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened

Multi-colored highlighters — 1 pack

Headphones (recommended)

Facial tissue (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

Dry erase markers (optional)

White copy paper (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

Fifth grade

Colored pencils — 1 pack

Glue — 2 bottles (4 ounces) or glue sticks — 4

Scissors — 1 pair

Duo-Tang folders — 2 of each color: yellow, red, blue, green, orange with pockets and prongs

Zippered pouch — 1 or plastic school box — 1

Spiral notebooks — 3

Notebook paper — 4 packs wide ruled

Cap erasers — 24

Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened

Multi-colored highlighters — 1 pack

Headphones (recommended)

Facial tissue (optional)

1½ – 2 inch binder (optional)

Dry erase markers (optional)

Antibacterial wipes (optional)

Hand sanitizer (optional)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

(All grades)