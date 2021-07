Here’s The List Of Adjusted Start And Dismissal Times For Escambia County Schools

The Escambia County School District has provided a list detailing the start and dismissal times for every school in the county, many of which were adjusted due a shortage of bus drivers.

The longest adjustment times are approximately 35 minutes, with other schools having smaller adjustments of 15 minutes or less. The district announced the changes Wednesday and provided the list to NorthEscambia.com Thursday afternoon.

Here are the 2021-2022 school year start and dismissal times for every Escambia County School District school:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

7:10 a.m. until 1:25 p.m. (11:35 a.m. early release)

Ensley Elementary

Global Learning Academy

L.D. McArthur Elementary

Longleaf Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Navy Point Elementary

Oakcrest Elementary

O.J. Semmes Elementary

Scenic Heights Elementary

West Pensacola Elementary

7:35 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. (noon early release)

Beulah Elementary

Bratt Elementary

Hellen Caro Elementary

Molino Park Elementary

7:50 a.m. until 2:10 p.m. (12:20 p.m. early release)

Bellview Elementary

Blue Angels Elementary

Brentwood Elementary

Cook Elementary

Cordova Park Elementary

Ferry Pass Elementary

Holm Elementary

Jim Allen Elementary

Kingsfield Elementary

Lincoln Park Elementary

R. C. Lipscomb Elementary

Myrtle Grove Elementary

Pine Meadow Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Sherwood Elementary

A. K. Suter Elementary

Warrington Elementary

C. A. Weis Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

8:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. (1:10 p.m. early release)

Brown Barge Middle School

9:05 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. (1:35 p.m. early release)

Ernest Ward Middle School

9:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m (2:10 p.m. early release)

Bailey Middle

Bellview Middle

Beulah Middle

Ferry Pass Middle

Ransom Middle

Workman Middle

9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m (2:10 p.m. early release)

Warrington Middle

HIGH SCHOOLS

8:25 a.m. until 3:05 p.m. (12:55 p.m. early release)

West Florida High

8:30 a.m. until 3:10 p.m. (1:20 p.m. early release)

Escambia High

Pensacola High

Pine Forest High

Tate High

Washington High

8:45 a.m. until 3:20 p.m. (1:10 p.m. early release)

Northview High

ALTERNATIVE SCHOOLS/CENTERS