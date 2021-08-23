Heat Advisory In Effect For Monday, Heat Index Up To 110 Degrees
August 23, 2021
A heat advisoy is in effect for Monday, with heat index values up to 110 degrees expected.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
