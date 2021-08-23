Heat Advisory In Effect For Monday, Heat Index Up To 110 Degrees

August 23, 2021

A heat advisoy is in effect for Monday, with heat index values up to 110 degrees expected.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

