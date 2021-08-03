Former Sheriff David Morgan Withdraws From Pensacola Mayor Race Due To ‘Family Medical Issues’

Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan is withdrawing from the race for Pensacola mayor in 2022 due to “family medical issues”.

After 12 years as sheriff, Morgan chose not to seek reelection. In April, he prefiled to seek the mayor’s seat now held by Grover Robinson, who will not seek reelection.

By July 31, Morgan reported that he had raised $38,895 for his mayoral campaign.

Here is the full text of an email from Morgan:

Mr. Stafford,

It is with regret that I must inform you, friends, and political supporters of my decision to withdraw from the 2022 Mayoral Race. Family medical issues, which I had prayed would resolve by years end will not.

Those with political experience know that campaigns are high energy and intensive affairs, where candidates and their families must be solely committed to the effort. It is not fair to a candidates supporters, and the process itself, to continue knowing you cannot remain fully engaged.

We of course will be refunding all campaign contributions. Any expenditures to date will be paid by me.

Susan and I thank all of you for your encouragement and support. You will all be forever in our hearts.

Sincerely,

David Morgan