Escambia County Schools Will Be Open On Monday

Escambia County (FL) School District schools and offices will be open for normal operations on Monday, August 16, according to Superintendent Tim Smith.

ECSD will continue to work closely with the Escambia Emergency Operations Center to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Fred.

Any changes or updates will be posted here on NorthEscambia.com.

Smith stated, “The safety of our students, families and staff continues to be our greatest concern.”